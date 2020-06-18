Turkey is to soon receive over 500 Kamikaze Kargu drones

The Turkish Army is set to receive over 500 Kamikaze Kargu drones from Turkey’s own arms firm Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik (STM). The drones were originally introduced into the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory around a year ago.

STM is now preparing to deliver the 500 kamikaze drones to the Turkish Army in the coming months. The drones have already been used for around a year and have continuously been improved to perform better and being future-ready.

Kamikaze Kargu drones are equipped with a machine vision system, allowing it to be used in a 20-drone swarm that is sure to take out the target. The drones, once in the air, will continuously capture data to allow for the swarm algorithms to be improved for future missions.

STM is currently working on the KERKES project that is looking at improving and allowing drone swarms to function in every environment. Once the project concludes in around 12 to 18 months, STM will be able to provide the Turkish Army with full swarming capabilities. The drones are also currently being integrated with current systems used by the army with marine systems being the focus at this point in time.

The video below shows the kamikaze drones being produced at STM’s factory when Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency got the chance to tour the plant earlier this month.

Drone swarms

While most think of drone swarms and drones that blow themselves up upon impact when it comes to the army, we have actually been using them in the entertainment business for the last few years in the form of drone light shows. These friendly drone swarms have lit up the Super Bowl, Britain’s Got Talent, and have even thanked the frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: AA

