Save up to $500 with these new Skydio 2 bundles

Skydio has just announced three new bundles for its Skydio 2 drone, saving you up to $500 at checkout while keeping you in the air for longer. The new bundles come in three versions — sports, cinema, and pro — giving you a range of accessories such as batteries, an SD card, and a hard case, to name a few.

The Sports bundle is for outdoor and sports enthusiasts, the Cinema bundle is for filmmakers, photographers, and content creators, and the Pro bundle is designed for professionals and small businesses.

Sports bundle

The Sports bundle gives you an extra two batteries, the Skydio Beacon, a 128GB micro-SD card, and a dual charger for the two new batteries. The Sports bundle will set you back $500 with a savings of $97 compared to buying the products individually.

Cinema bundle

The Cinema bundle will also get you two extra batteries, the Skydio Beacon, a 128GB micro-SD card and a dual charger, along with the more traditional joystick controller, a hard shell case, an extra set of propellers, and a set of PolarPro ND filters. The bundle costs $900 and will give you a savings of $203 compared to purchasing the products individually.

Pro bundle

The Pro bundle provides you with the most accessories, including three extra batteries, a 128GB micro-SD card, the Skydio Beacon, a dual charger, the joystick controller and tablet adapter, a hard shell case, an extra set of propellers, a set of PolarPro ND filters, and Skydio’s premier support, which extends your warranty to two years and a new replacement drone, no questions asked. The Pro bundle costs $1,500 on top of the $999 price tag of the Skydio 2, but will save you $492 compared to purchasing the products individually.

Skydio 2

The Skydio 2 is the second drone from US company Skydio, with an improved 4k 60fps HDR camera, and improved autonomous flight and tracking abilities. The Skydio 2 can be controlled via a smartphone app or using the Skydio Beacon and the Skydio Controller. Skydio 2 builds on the Skydio R1 drone, which impressed the world with its autonomous capabilities.

