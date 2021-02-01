DJI RS 2 and RSC 2 update: New modes, functionality, and fixes

DJI has released a new update for its RS 2 and RSC 2 gimbals, adding new modes, improved functionality, and a few fixes to improve the user experience. The update was released on January 28 and requires version 1.4.6 of the DJI Ronin app.

Common changes

You can now manually set A and B points when using DJI’s focus motor. DJI has added a new deep sleep mode that activates after the gimbal has been in the standard sleep mode for 10 minutes. In this new mode, the display goes to its lowest brightness, and all the ports lose power. You can press the power button twice to exit deep sleep.

If you are using any of the Z CAM E2 models, you can now take photos and control the autofocus directly from the gimbal, a welcomed addition for many content creators. A new Orbit Follow mode has also been added.

You can now set the shutter speed, pan, tilt, smoothness, and reverse direction directly from the front dial. The grip rotation in portrait and flashlight mode has been improved when using pan follow, pan and tilt follow, or FPV.

The gimbal motor will no longer fail to stabilize when using a manual lens with a Z CAM camera.

DJI RS 2

The RS 2 can now use ActiveTrack in portrait mode when using the vertical camera mount. The latest firmware for the gimbal and RavenEye is required. DJI has also added a new 720 VR Shot mode and has optimized its DJI R SDK by making the command and response frame consistent. A new focus motor command has also been added.

The 3D Focus interface no longer freezes when quickly switching between manual and auto focus.

DJI RSC 2

The display will no longer flicker when any of the gimbal motors have stalled.

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage on the latest gimbal released from DJI:

