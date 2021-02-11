A recent drone show depicting the life of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh has broken a world record for the longest drone show, lasting for over 26 minutes. The 600-strong drone show was done by China’s EFYI Group, with Tianjin University’s help.

During the show, the drones created Van Gogh’s name, images of him, and some of his most famous paintings. The 26-minute-and-19-second-long drone show were sped up by 365% to bring it down to under eight minutes.

The drone show took place during -8°C or 17.6°F, creating a more challenging environment for the drones and their batteries. The show included the painter’s most famous works, including The Starry Night, pictures of his Sunflowers series, The Mulberry Tree in Autumn, and Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat.

Having a drone show that can last almost 30 minutes is an impressive feat and shows that drones are now able to keep up with some of the longer fireworks shows. Up until now, many drone shows lasted under 10 minutes, making them an add-on to fireworks shows or their own smaller shows. Currently, drones can own the show and be the central part of it, with no fireworks or a little to support them.

Be sure to have a watch of the full video below and see if you can recognize some of Van Gogh’s paintings.

Drone light shows

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off its technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries using them the most.

