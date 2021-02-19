Marriage proposal gets a little help from a drone show

Drones took to the sky earlier this month to aid a marriage proposal over in Shanghai, China. A jewelry brand created the show intending to wish couples the best. As drone shows continue to gain popularity, something like this no longer seems out of the ordinary.

The drone show didn’t break any records like the recent 26-minute Vincent van Gogh show but was short and straight to the point. The show started with a hand and ring appearing, with the hand slowly making its way to the ring.

The ring finger then makes its way into the ring, suggesting it was a yes. The drones then form a heart, with what looks to be the couple’s initials on either side of it. The words “Marry me” are then displayed in the sky.

The video didn’t show the couple at all, but it seems that the drones were a surprise to the soon-to-be bride. Onlookers seeing the drones were quick to capture them in the sky, with the video we saw from one of them.

This looks to be the first marriage-related drone show, but we are sure it won’t be the last one. Drones are a great way to celebrate something while producing less noise and pollution and costing significantly less than fireworks.

Drone light shows

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off its technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries using them the most.

Photo: Newsflare

