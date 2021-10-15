Should you wait for the DJI Mavic 3 or buy another drone for the holidays?

DJI is on the cusp of launching the highly anticipated Mavic 3 prosumer drone with astounding flight time and an upgraded camera system. If you’re in the market for a drone for yourself or someone you know for the holidays, should the upcoming announcement affect your shopping decision?

The short answer is absolutely – if your interest and budget already fit the bill for DJI’s top-of-the-line consumer drones. DJI Mavic 3 is raising the ceiling for how good a mainstream drone can be without getting into ultra professional and pricier machines.

DroneDJ reporting points to the Mavic 3 packing both a wide-angle and telephoto camera system capable of shooting 5.2K video and 20MP images. With an expected starting price of $1,599, Mavic 3 is expected to offer camera sophistication that tramples specs on comparably priced hardware from a few years ago.

If you can nab a Mavic 3 in time for the holidays, you can expect DJI’s latest drone to age wonderfully over the next several years. Personally, I think I would prefer to unbox an order form for a Mavic 3 shipping after the holidays versus a comparable drone on the market today. Compare what we know about the Mavic 3 to the Mavic 2 Pro to help inform your decision.

We’ll have to wait and see what launch availability is like in a few weeks when DJI makes the Mavic 3 official, but we can already predict that it will be a hot item for Q4.

If your drone budget is nowhere near the retail price for the upcoming Mavic 3, however, your effort is better spent on learning about the best sub-$1,000 drones on the market. As ever, shopping sooner than later is highly recommended if you want the most options without missing the holidays.

For prospective Mavic 3 pilots, however, the best strategy is keeping up with DroneDJ for the latest launch and availability details so you can be among the first flyers without waiting weeks or months to lift off.

