DJI online store runs out of Mavic 2 drones ahead of Mavic 3 launch

DJI’s US online store has gotten rid of all Mavic 2 series inventory days before the launch of the long-awaited Mavic 3 prosumer drone.

If you were to head to DJI’s online store right now to grab a Mavic 2, you’d have to settle for an “In Stock Reminder.” DJI simply has no Mavic 2 drones to offer – Pro or Zoom, with or without the Smart Controller.

Sure, you can leave your email address to be notified by DJI when the inventory is replenished, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for that.

We already know the Mavic 3 launch event is scheduled for November 5. So, it’s more than likely that DJI’s manufacturing facilities are busy churning out the new drone, which will come packed with a dual-camera setup, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and a truly incredible maximum flight time of 46 minutes.

There have been other signs in the past as well that have indicated that Mavic 2 is nearing the end of its lifecycle. We first noticed the inventory issues in August, shortly after which B&H Photo marked DJI Mavic 2 Pro as “discontinued” on its website.

A few weeks before that, DJI leaker OstiaLV had shared that he’d heard from retailers that the end was nigh:

The end of mass production for Mavic 2 is near, according to some local resellers. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) June 1, 2021

And now, we’re seeing that the drone is completely unavailable on DJI’s official store.

Meanwhile, on Amazon, only limited quantities of the drone remain.

Interestingly, till Mavic 3 launch happens, DJI is trying to nudge potential Mavic 2 customers in the direction of the Air 2S drone – both on its online store and through Amazon.

Says DJI:

With a 1-inch sensor, 5.4K video, MasterShots, and much more, DJI Air 2S is the ultimate all-in-one camera drone.

But let’s not forget that the Air 2S is an out-and-out consumer-centric craft. So, for someone who’s looking for a more professional drone – with a flexible aperture, for example – it makes more sense to wait a couple of weeks for the Mavic 3 to launch.

In the meantime, stay tuned to DroneDJ for all the latest updates on DJI’s forthcoming products.

