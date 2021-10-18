DJI Mavic 3 drone, Action 2 camera confirmed in FCC filings

DJI’s long-awaited Mavic 3 prosumer drone and Action 2 waterproof camera have turned up on the FCC database – which is generally the final step before a product is released commercially.

The FCC, or Federal Communications Commission, issues unique codes to companies to identify wireless products in the market. The US government agency takes a look at different products from a lot of different angles, essentially making sure that the wireless signals emitted by a device are within the accepted limits and in line with America’s communications law and regulations.

So, when a product receives an FCC code after rigorous testing, it becomes safe to assume that its release is imminent.

DJI Mavic 3: FCC ID SS3-L2P2104

The FCC filings mention two drone models: the L2A, which is the DJI Mavic 3, and the L2P, which refers to DJI Mavic 3 Cine version.

From the label, it can be seen that the new DJI drone is powered by a 15.4 V, 5,000 mAH, 77 Wh battery. This is an astounding improvement over the battery of its predecessor, the Mavic 2 series, which was supported by a 3,850 mAh.

As DroneDJ reported earlier, the Mavic 3 will pack an incredible flight time of 46 minutes – which is a solid addition of 15 minutes of flight time over the Mavic 2. This amazing flight time could very well become a primary marketing feature for DJI’s highly anticipated drone.

New DJI Remote Controller: RC Pro

Along with the Mavic 3, another product has shown up on the FCC database – a new smart controller that is designed to maximize the outdoor flying experience with the Mavic 3 or other aircraft equipped with DJI’s proprietary video transmission system, OcuSync 3.0.

The new RC Pro would allow the Mavic 3 to transmit HD video in real-time up to a distance of 15km or almost 10 miles. Note that the RC Pro comes in the box with the Cine version of the drone.

The Mavic 3 and RC Pro are expected to release on November 5.

DJI Action 2: FCC ID 2ANDR-MC2112021

The latest action camera from DJI, Action 2, has also surfaced in new FCC filings. With an expected release date of October 27, the Action 2 is likely to come with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and an aperture of f/2.8, supporting a wide field of view of 155 degrees. As mentioned in our exclusive report, the camera will feature a new modular design and make filming more fun with a host of cool accessories.





The FCC filings further reveal that the Action 2 camera will support a wireless pad, details on which are yet to emerge. So, be sure to check back in for the latest update.

