DroneDJ Weekly: DJI and Autel firmware updates, drones for baseball, and more

Today, we round up last week’s top stories featuring DJI, Autel, MLB drone testing, and a cool new tool for indoor drone inspections. Read below to get caught up on everything you need to know.

Last week, we saw firmware updates to both DJI’s Air 2 and Autel’s Nano and Lite series of drones. The Air 2 updates don’t give us any new features, but the company said it “optimizes user experience and improves overall software stability.” DJI also updated its Fly app, but this does not give the user any new features other than general bug fixes.

Autel, on the other hand, brings some pretty awesome new updates to the company’s first consumer-focused drones. The updates give new frame rate options, manual focus control on select models, and the Nano and Nano+ get image resolution bumps.

The MLB is testing drones for improved TV coverage

It looks like America’s pastime is attempting to shake things up to make its TV coverage more exciting for the viewer. During two college games, operators used a DJI Inspire II to get overhead shots of the field and even some closeup views of players running the bases and pitchers heading to the mound. Hopefully, when MLB’s labor disputes with its player’s union end, we will see more of this footage during spring training games.

New DJI controller hits the FCC

A new controller from DJI hit the FCC database last week, signaling a possible new drone from the industry leader. What the drone will be is up for grabs as the controller in question, named the RC Plus, looks to be tailored towards the professional to enterprise pilots.

Video of the week

This week’s drone video shows a new piece of equipment for indoor drone inspections. Avetics Global’s Lumicopter is a sphere cage designed for DJI’s FPV drone and also comes with lights to illuminate its surroundings. This cage protects the drone from almost all angles while flying in tight spaces, something you won’t get with just rotor guards.

Make sure to catch the weekly live stream rounding up the week’s news now Fridays at 10:00 a.m. EST on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel with Yifei and Seth. You can also catch it in podcast format.

