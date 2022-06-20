The Buzz Podcast 27: New DJI goggles leak, RS3 release, drone taxi video, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
Follow
Read More
- AutoFlight releases test flight video of updated Prosperity I eVTOL air taxi
- Leak shows DJI FPV Goggles for rumored Avata CineWhoop drone
- DJI rolls out Mavic 3 firmware update to fix IMU calibration issue
- Asylan receives BVLOS waivers for security drone-in-a-box system
- Amazon to begin free drone delivery service in California
- DJI releases RS 3, RS 3 Pro gimbals with automatic unlock, LiDAR focusing
Subscribe
Livestream
Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.