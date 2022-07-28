Flytrex gets FAA okay to double drone delivery areas in NC, Texas

Drone delivery company Flytrex announced it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to double the size of areas it has been operating flights in North Carolina and Texas to two nautical miles, vastly increasing the potential number of households it can serve.

Israel-based Flytrex has been a major mover in the development of drone delivery of food and retail orders since it first launched activity in Iceland in 2017, then turned to the US to seek FAA approval. Since initially introducing service in North Carolina in 2019, the company has added two more areas it serves in the state, and in March announced the new aerial operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area town of Granbury.

Under the new FAA approval announced today, Flytrex will be able to double the previous radii of its drone delivery zones to two nautical miles, increasing the number of potential households served from 40,000 to nearly 100,000.

Flytrex has worked closely with the FAA from virtually the start of its entry in the nascent US drone delivery sector. It first participated in the agency’s UAS Integration Pilot Program, and remains involved in the BEYOND project to tackle the remaining challenges of safe and efficient UAV integration – including beyond visual line of sight activity.

Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash told DroneDJ that its close and continual collaboration with regulators has aided its expansion in the US, which now doubles its area of operation in its North Carolina and Texas markets.

Bash also predicted this year and 2023 would feature dramatic expansion of activity for Flytrex and other top drone delivery companies across a growing number of US markets.

“Drone delivery at scale is finally taking off, and this approval from the FAA positions us squarely at the forefront of that movement,” said Bash in announcing the flight zone expansion. “This approval allows us to reach roughly 100,000 customers with our ultrafast delivery, and we look forward to continuing this exciting flightpath to one day bring three-minute delivery to the tens of millions of backyards across the US.”

After first being cleared to launch drone delivery activity in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2019, Flytrex gradually expanded to nearby Raeford and Holly Springs markets. The company has added a growing list of restaurant and retail clients in North Carolina and Texas, where flights are carried out by longtime UAV service partner Causey Aviation Unmanned.

