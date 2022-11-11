DJI Matrice 30 series drone firmware upgrade now available

Global drone and photography giant DJI is alerting clients of a new software upgrade for its enterprise and first responder Matrice 30 series, including associated accessories and apps.

DJI released its Matrice 30 drones last March as a powerful aerial asset for businesses, public administrations, emergency services, and first responders. It’s designed as a foldable and easily portable variation of the company’s M300 craft, and a more specialized option to the Mavic 3 Enterprise. Sold as standard M30 and M30T with a thermal camera, the UAV captures video that’s fed to control screens that one or several mission members can track with virtually no latency.

Though it packs the usual heavy-duty DJI photography tech punch and multiple sensors, Matrice 30 drones are designed with enterprise inspection and emergency response objectives in mind first, rather than capturing the kind of eye-arresting footage content producers using other craft are after. Performance is, therefore, measured in specific operational terms, not pretty pictures.

The rugged UAV boasts 41-minutes of maximal flight time, wind resistance of 15m/s, top operational altitude of 700 meters, and speeds up to 85 km/h.

DJI’s new firmware upgrade for Matrice 30 series drones covers a lot of gear, as its support page details:

· Remote Controller Firmware: v01.02.02.50 · DJI Pilot 2 App Android: v4.2.1.0 · D-RTK 2 Mobile Station: v03.01.0000 (incl. Matrice version) · Intelligent Battery Station: v04.02.01.03* · Intelligent Flight Battery: v02.00.20.37 · DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series): v2.1.3 · Firmware Upgrade Method: Aircraft / Remote Controller: DJI Assistant 2 / App · D-RTK 2 Mobile Station: DJI Assistant 2 · The built-in DJI Pilot 2 app: will be updated with the Remote Controller firmware · Intelligent Battery Station: App (Connect the Battery Station to the remote controller and update it on the HMS page in the DJI Pilot 2 app.)

DJI notes that once the upgrade is complete, the battery station firmware version will be shown as v05.02.12.31 in DJI Pilot 2. Improvements provided by the update are as follows:

· Added support for DJI Pilot 2 to download online geoid files. · Added support for importing and exporting MapTiler offline maps. · Added support for DJI Pilot 2 message notifications. · Added support for AI Spot to use metering. · Optimized estimated battery power level. · Optimized estimated Waypoint task operation time. · Optimized effectiveness of sun burn protection for the infrared camera sensor.

DJI warns Matrice 30 users that due to infrared sensor characteristics, it’s feasible it may burn before preventive protection is triggered. To avoid that, the company stresses the camera should not be operated in direct sunlight. If minor burns do occur, the drone should be left aside unused for a while, or a manual FFC be performed to restore the sensor.

