 Skip to main content

Drone Delivery Canada gets BVLOS approval for medical flights

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Jun 16 2023 - 2:35 am PT
0 Comments
Drone Delivery Canada BVLOS

Aerial transport company Drone Delivery Canada has added new capacities to its growing array of UAV activities by obtaining approval from regulators for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights of dangerous goods as part of its Care by Air program.

Drone Delivery Canada said it had gotten the BVLOS authorization from Transport Canada for a specialized Care by Air corridor, through which it provides aerial services to medical and healthcare clients. The company says that added flexibility will expand the reach and capabilities of its autonomous fleet, and afford significantly improved operational efficiencies.

Under the BVLOS approval, Drone Delivery Canada will fly medical radioisotopes via UAV – a first in Canada – across a 13.4-kilometer route as part of its Care by Air project. Other partners in that program include McMaster University, DSV Canada Inc., Air Canada Cargo, Halton Healthcare, and the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital.

ReadSkydio earns ‘unprecedented’ BVLOS authorization across Japan

The BVLOS authorization, Drone Delivery Canada said, was granted in recognition of the company’s “cutting-edge technology, rigorous safety standards, and commitment to advancing the field of drone logistics.”

The approval covers its Care by Air operation in the Golden Horseshoe area of southern Ontario, not far from the company’s Toronto headquarters.

“We are extremely proud to have received these crucial approvals from Transport Canada for our Care by Air project,” said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “This is a significant achievement not only for our company but for the entire drone delivery sector. With BVLOS flights and dangerous goods transportation authorization, we can now take a giant leap forward in transforming the way healthcare supplies are transported, ensuring faster delivery times and enhancing overall patient care.”

ReadInDro earns FAA BVLOS waiver for US drone inspections – ‘a Canadian first’

Drone Delivery Canada operates using a combination of proprietary software and cutting-edge hardware, and makes those assets available to government and global corporate organizations as models of Software as a Service activities.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Delivery

Drone Delivery
Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)

Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)
Canada Drone Delivery Canada

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.