New leak offers DJI Air 3 spec cheat-sheet comparison with existing drones

Leaked retailer Air 3 cheat sheet will be of use to buyers, too

As the world awaits the July 25 unveiling event of what’s expected to be DJI’s new Air 3 drone, an activist leaker has sought to strengthen his claim as the leading purveyor of product spoiler information with the publication of several slides detailing the UAV’s specs, and comparing those with existing craft.

As has been the case with virtually all the abundant details about the rumor-in-name-only Air 3, Igor Bogdanov was behind the uploading and subsequent translation of the latest DJI documents. Revealed by the author of Russian language @Quadro_News as “promotional materials” supporting the new UAV, the four latest slides also clearly double as in-house cheat sheets for vendors.

Titled “DJI Air 3 Sales Guide,” the DJI Retail Training Group-produced, Bogdanov-leaked documents also inadvertently serve as an excellent resource for prospective Air 3 buyers on how the presumptive new drone stacks up against three existing models.

Though he pursued digging up confidential company product information previously, Bodganov only shifted his game into its (thus far) highest gear earlier this year – and since then has been eating DJI’s development and rollout lunch on a regular basis. Details and images he’s provided over the past two months on the Air 3 have been no exception, with the series of slides leaving the firm presumably little unknown dirt to dish next Tuesday.

Bodganov initially uploaded the latest leak in its original Chinese text on Tuesday ­– accompanied with a text that, per usual, tweaked DJI’s nose reading, “Game over, bro. Now we know everything.” Overnight he secured and uploaded an English version he warned may have “translation errors somewhere… (s)o please don’t kick me too much,” and which he’s since corrected with reader input.

Also included in the leaked material is a similar DJI retailer cheat sheet/buyer comparison tool for the five remote control options available with the Air 3 drone.

Though by this point it seems improbably there could be anything left to unearth about the still unofficially acknowledged DJI Air 3 on Tuesday, Bogdanov privately tells DroneDJ he’s planning to share additional finds, as well as “more pictures of the Action 4.” The pause, he says, is to give readers already “dizzy from the leaks” time to recover – a breather DJI itself could probably also use by now.

