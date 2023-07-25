More Osmo 4 leaks precede today’s expected DJI Air 3 launch

Just hours before global drone giant DJI unveils what is universally expected to be the company’s new Air 3 product today, waiting fans were treated to a large leak of information about another rumored device – an updated Osmo 4 action camera.

As has frequently been the case in recent months, leaks about the new rumored DJI gear were provided by @Quadro_News’ Igor Bogdanov, whose feed on Twitter (if that, indeed, is what the X-marked platform is still called) was today’s source of a plentiful dump of leaks on the Osmo 4.

That Tuesday torrent followed initial Osmo 4 information shared last Wednesday, which somehow managed to crowd its way into the even earlier deluge of photos and specs Bogdanov unleashed on DJI’s Air 3 drone.

With that UAV now set for anticipated introduction later today, the spoiler attention of leakers has now clearly turned to the rumored new iteration of the action camera.

Indeed, in his first tweet, the now biggest challenge to DJI keeping its developmental products under wraps acknowledges his earlier, exhaustive drone sleuthing necessitated a pivot to the Osmo 4.

👉Since we are done with the Air 3 and there is not much time left to show this amazing drone, let's turn our attention to another interesting product from DJI-Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo @DroneDJ #dji #djiaction4 pic.twitter.com/I5CEPpw2jx — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) July 24, 2023

He then moves on to offer Osmo 4 details – some of which sound directly lifted from a marketing document.

Those include “a wide f/2.8 aperture and a pixel size of 2.4 μm ensure detail-rich shots from sunrise to sunset and beyond,” “D-Log M 10-bit color mode (that) provides over a billion colors and a wider dynamic range,” and “4K UHD 120 frames per second, which will give easy opportunities for time warping and enjoyment.”

Still others ensued.

👉RockSteady 3.0 liquid stable izálással ensure the POV-footage, even 4K/120 fps quality, too. The advanced color temperature sensor lifelike tones provides outdoor, indoor and underwater, too, that the colors directly to the camera showing up.@DroneDJ #dji pic.twitter.com/0HRrqXvjyH — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) July 25, 2023

The latest theft of DJI’s future product presentation thunder wrapped up with the flourish of photos featuring the full gear array included in the “Osmo action 4 Adventure Combo.”

With Bogdanov having already hunted down online retail evidence indicating the $399 and $499 prices of the two rumored Osmo 4 purchasing options, there seems little left for DJI to surprise the world with when it decides to roll out the camera of its own volition.

Unless, of course, its teaser description last week of today’s unveiling as a “Double Up” event was not referring to the dual sensors aboard the Air 3, but rather a tandem drone-action camera intro. Best not to wager on that last scenario, however.

