Zipline to create OhioHealth’s Columbus drone delivery network

Leading global instant logistics company Zipline is expanding its US business activity with the addition of OhioHealth to the list of clients selecting the startup’s integrated Platform 2 drone transportation network to speed deliveries to destinations at lower costs.

South San Francisco-based Zipline announced the news today, adding OhioHealth to an existing client roster that includes GNC, Michigan Medical, and Novant Health. Under the new agreement, the two companies will use the Platform 2 drone system to assemble a network capable of reaching 2 million people in the Columbus, Ohio, area with fast and sustainable aerial deliveries by 2025.

Use of Zipline’s new generation of UAVs and automated docking and loading tech will permit OhioHealth to conduct two aspects of its business with increased efficiency that the companies say will directly benefit customers.

Read: Surging Zipline activity and glowing reputation lift valuation to $4.2 billion

In addition to being able to expedite delivery of prescriptions and other required medical treatments to patients, Zipline says drone transport of lab samples will significantly cut the travel time currently involved in shuttling test materials between OhioHealth centers. That in turn should accelerate analyses, and get results to doctors who can rapidly determine the best care.

“We’re able to move lab samples between facilities in minutes and at a moment’s notice, instead of the hours it can currently take,” said Hillary Brendzel, head of Zipline’s US healthcare practice. “That time savings is invaluable at every stage of the healthcare journey and can mean that people get diagnosed and treated faster, leading to better health outcomes. Our service is sustainable, reliable, and already proven to improve people’s health and save lives.”

Unveiled in March, Zipline’s Platform 2 is an integrated approach to aerial delivery, designed to create city- or region-spanning networks of docking stations that free multi-directional UAVs from “home” locations they must return to after each mission. Those are operated by automated “Zip” drones responsible for flight to destinations, where payload container “droids” are then lowered until they position themselves onto precise delivery spots using their own onboard directional rotors.

As part of the P2 system, automatic loading mechanisms are fitting into client work facilities, both simplifying and speeding the process of prepared packages being put onto drones for departure and delivery.

“Zipline drone delivery provides a great alternative for OhioHealth as we look to grow our home infusion and specialty pharmacy home delivery services,” said OhioHealth vice president of pharmacy services Charles McCluskey III. “It gets products to patients more quickly and at a lower cost, and uses less carbon intensive packing materials compared to our traditional delivery methods.”

Read: Zipline’s Ghana anniversary primes converging drone delivery expansion in Africa and US

The growing base of Zipline’s drone delivery clients in the US includes a variety of retail and food businesses, as well as a sizeable amount of healthcare organizations. The abundance of the latter cohort in many ways reflects the company’s deep and varied experience innovating and expanding its capabilities transporting medical supplies and vaccines by UAVs in the many African nations it continues working in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.