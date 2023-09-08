The Buzz Podcast: Is Remote ID coming September 16?

This week Yifei and Seth discuss the current unknown status of FAA’s Remote ID rollout. What are our concerns with the current data sharing policy and what changes we think the FAA should make for Remote ID to be safer for all drone pilots to use.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories discuss in this episode:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.