The Buzz Podcast: Is Remote ID coming September 16?

This week Yifei and Seth discuss the current unknown status of FAA’s Remote ID rollout. What are our concerns with the current data sharing policy and what changes we think the FAA should make for Remote ID to be safer for all drone pilots to use.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!
The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.
Stories discuss in this episode:
- Which DJI drones have Remote ID? Here’s the complete list
- Which Autel Robotics drones are approved for FAA Remote ID?
- CubePilot’s $39 solution for FAA drone Remote ID compliance
- This free app tracks nearby drone flights using Remote ID data
Hosts:
Checkout more Buzz episodes:
Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Comments