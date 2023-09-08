 Skip to main content

The Buzz Podcast: Is Remote ID coming September 16?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Sep 8 2023 - 3:50 pm PT
0 Comments
The Buzz Podcast Featured Image

This week Yifei and Seth discuss the current unknown status of FAA’s Remote ID rollout. What are our concerns with the current data sharing policy and what changes we think the FAA should make for Remote ID to be safer for all drone pilots to use.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories discuss in this episode:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Remote ID

Remote ID

Author

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski