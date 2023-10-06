 Skip to main content

Zipline expands US drone delivery activity with Mendocino Farms

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Oct 6 2023 - 9:39 am PT
Zipline, which established its reputation as the leader in drone instant logistics services by quickly transporting medical supplies in nations around the globe, is now reinforcing its commercial UAV activities through a new partnership delivering meals for restaurant chain Mendocino Farms in western US states, using its new P2 platform.

Zipline announced the new agreement with Mendocino Farms this week, adding the restaurant chain to the group of healthcare, wellness, and food companies that have already signed on for drone delivery services using the P2 system the startup unveiled last spring. The platform operates with automated loading gear installed in client workplaces, and networks of charging stations that allow freely roaming UAVs to respond to the nearest order – breaking previous home-to-destination-to-home procedures.

Under the deal, Mendocino Farms will also benefit from the P2’s dual drone system to transport food orders to restaurant clients across Northern and Southern California, Texas, and Washington, where Zipline promises to complete deliveries within 10 miles of an outlet within 10 minutes. 

The focus on reinforcing its domestic instant logistics base of domestic enterprise clients comes after years of Zipline building up expansive and highly touted activity transporting medical supplies – including blood products, anti-COVID-19 materials, and temperature-sensitive vaccines – across Africa, and to remote towns in certain US states. It has also launched drone deliveries to underserved island communities in Japan.

Last month, the Zipline received a long-awaited Federal Aviation Administration authorization to operate beyond visual line of sight flights – considered sine qua non for scaling drone delivery and other long-distance UAV services in the US.

In addition to automated, in-house client loading mechanisms, Zipline’s P2 platform uses a paired drone transport approach. The larger, fast, and nearly silent “Zip” UAV speeds orders to their destinations. It then lowers a smaller, R2D2-esque payload craft equipped with internal directional fans to position itself to make deliveries in even tight spots available like outdoor yard tables or house steps.

The ease and speed with which Zipline drone deliveries will allow Mendocino Farm restaurants to fulfill the chain’s “Eat Happy” objective for diners at their homes, says company CEO Kevin Miles, is expected to be a boon to people on both sides of that particular food chain.

“There’s a lot of work that happens between when a guest orders their food and when they take that first delicious bite,” Miles said. “By working with Zipline, we’re making it faster and more convenient to Eat Happy wherever you are. Zipline delivery provides an exceptional, sustainable experience we’re thrilled to bring to our guests.”

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.