Leaked DJI teaser sets Nov. 8 Mini Dock – and Matrice 3D drone? – unveiling

Camera drone giant DJI is preparing to extend what has already been a long and busy run of 2023 product releases, with a leaked teaser indicating the company will be unveiling its Mini Dock this Wednesday – presumably in tandem with the new Matrice 3D it’s designed to accompany.

Prolific drone and camera leaker Igor Bogdanov has had an extremely active 2023 of his own, and of late has been topping off revelations of numerous DJI products under development with visuals of the rumored Matrice 3D. This morning he adds more evidence to the craft’s approaching introduction by sharing the company’s November 8 teaser of the Mini Dock, whose slogan in Chinese text he translates as “A light burden to carry.”

👉And here's a teaser of the new DJI Dock Mini, which will be unveiled on the 8th with the tagline "A light burden to carry"#dji #djimatrice3d #djim3d pic.twitter.com/SKTsiZ0TXt — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) November 6, 2023

Given the intentionally enigmatic, curiosity-stoking nature of the marketing ritual, it’s par for the course that the leaked DJI teaser obscures what almost certainly is the new Mini Dock. (To avoid accusations of presumptuousness, however, it should be noted that the shadowy, mist-shrouded grey object in the photo could also well be a next generation, tail-sitting fax machine, or a retro-designed Playstation – were DJI known for mischievous and utterly futile product launches, that is.)

But in the wake of Bogdanov’s many photo and video leaks in recent weeks, it’s a fair bet Wednesday’s event will usher in DJI’s Mini Dock, along with – or at least swiftly followed up by – the new Matrice 3D drone that’s purportedly been the focus of the company’s recent development activities.

Because, of course, while new, compact drone nests boasting the expanded capabilities their new tech features are spiffy in their own right, they only exist to facilitate operation of the drones they were created for – in this case the Matrice 3D.

The many details discernable from leaks suggests the drone is intended for enterprise use for recurring missions like mapping, surveying, and security monitoring, with the dock serving as a protection and charging haven between.

Since Bogdanov first unearthed evidence of the blurry craft in flight in August, accumulating visuals have filled out its portrait as a smaller addition to the Matrice line, and also differing in not having foldable arms.



Th unbending limbs, moreover, appeared in subsequent photos to be raised higher than most DJI drones. Those – as more recent Bogdanov leaks revealed – are appear designed to permit the Matrice 3D to sit in and operate from the confines of the new Mini Dock set for introduction on Wednesday.

The question now is whether featuring only the Mini Dock in the teaser is a clue DJI has decided to roll out a nest that won’t be of much use to clients until it gets around to trotting out the twinned drone. Or, by contrast, whether the dock winds up being – perhaps as a salute to Bogdanov and his dedicated sleuthing – a hi-tech matryorshka doll whose opening Wednesday will reveal the Matrice 3D inside.

Log on to the DJI event November 8 at 9 p.m. local time to find out.



