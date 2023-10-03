Leaked drone video of rumored Matrice 3D apparently shot through DJI’s HQ windows

Only a week after DJI introduced its new Mini 4 Pro consumer drone – whose full visual and tech details had been unearthed in months prior by online sleuths – the company’s rumored Matrice 3D docked enterprise UAV has taken over the central position in the crosshairs of reactivated leakers, who appear to have nabbed footage of the craft shot through the windows of the firm’s headquarters.

The new images of the Matrice 3D uploaded Monday aren’t the first peeks the world has had of the enterprise drone DJI is purportedly developing for high-performance mapping, surveying, infrastructure inspection, first responder, public service, and diverse professional uses. Indeed, both the initial and lion’s share of earlier leaks came from Igor Bogdanov, who managed to get hold of shots of the initially enigmatic UAV during flights in the wild.

In his new offering, Bogdanov has renewed his repeated trick of getting deep into DJI’s house of developmental product secrets. The video he uploaded features what appears to a Matrice 3D prototype idling on a box in front of an enormous bank of windows in what’s presumably the company’s headquarters.

That low-hanging fruit was promptly plucked by someone whose burned ID in the footage is Resin-BY. Surrounding screen data, zoom movements, and the hovering perspective suggests the leaked footage of DJI’s developmental Matrice 3D may well have been captured by one of the company’s own drones already on the market.

👉In addition to hunting the DJI Pocket 3, we are not forgetting the DJI Matrice 3D.#dji #djipocket3 pic.twitter.com/rVRd2SwcHy — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) October 2, 2023

Since Bogdanov’s initial post of a blurry, strange-looking craft was first released this summer, tighter, clearer video and still photos of the drone have provided evidence it’s probably a smaller variant of DJI’s M30.

Absence of foldable joints in the extended rotor appendages, moreover, suggests the reduced-sized UAV was designed and being developed for docked use.

That would theoretically permit enterprise operators to deploy the craft for recurring, perhaps automated enterprise missions like monitoring, surveillance, or data collection of evolving work sites, with the nest serving as a protection and recharging asset between flights.

A leak earlier this month by @NGDrone, provided close-up shots of a camera looking similar to the thermal device on the company’s Mavic 3E T product.

Just which sensors and other tech features wind up aboard the developing DJI drone should be confirmed in an official unveiling that might occur sometime before the end of the year – and quite likely even earlier if leakers do the same digging they did with the Mini 4 Pro.

