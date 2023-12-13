Matternet to fly unprecedented BVLOS drone deliveries over Berlin

default

Commercial drone systems developer Matternet says it has been selected to operate medical deliveries between Berlin hospitals and laboratories in a project that will involve the first ever beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) UAV flights over the German capital.

Mountain View, CA-based Matternet said it had landed the deal to shuttle patient samples for client Labor Berlin, which it describes as the largest group of hospital laboratories in Europe. Those deliveries of analysis materials will require BVLOS operation over the sprawling German capital, the first in the city’s history. Approval by Germany’s Federal Aviation Office, Luftfahrt-Bundesamt, has cleared the way for those precedent setting flights, it said.

Medical drone deliveries have become arguably the fastest-growing area of UAV transport, rivaling the early lead taken by food and drink orders. But the Berlin project, which Matternet says it will launch sometime next year, will take that to activity another level – and in unprecedented BVLOS mode to boot.

Labor Berlin provides diagnostics to 30 hospitals, representing more than 24,000 beds. Those include Charité, the largest university hospital in Europe, as well as the biggest municipal group, Vivantes.

Matternet’s work will involve drone transport of some of the over six million lab samples Labor Berlin’s central facility and feeder labs receive annually from client hospitals. When fully functional making BVLOS deliveries between those often considerably distanced organizations, the startup’s drones will dramatically speed the transport – and thereby analysis and diagnosis – of patient test material.

“Healthcare systems need a fast, reliable and cost-effective solution to transport lab samples and pharmacy items to ensure patients receive best-in-class care,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, Matternet’s CEO. “We are extremely excited to partner with Labor Berlin, Europe’s largest hospital laboratory, to create the first city-wide healthcare network in the capital of Germany, and bring the benefits of drone delivery to the citizens of Berlin.”

The partnership marks further expansion for Matternet, which has been involved in commercial tie-ups in the US, and public service activity in Europe – including drone delivery trials of mail and health care transport in Switzerland.

In addition to speeding up lab processing for Labor Berlin, Matternet’s new BVLOS drone shuttles will replace some of the giant group’s cars and vans currently contributing to the 250,000 miles that ground vehicles rack up in the Germany capital each day.

“Collaborating with Matternet enables us to enhance access to vital healthcare options through (uncrewed) drone delivery, benefiting our patients and hospital network,” said Labor Berlin CEO Nina Beikert. “These operations align with our dedication to innovation and sustainability as drone delivery not only accelerates emergency testing, but also enhances supply chain efficiencies while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

