Drone Delivery Canada secures BVLOS dangerous cargo approval

Canadian UAV transport specialist Drone Delivery Canada has effectively fused two different operational authorizations it had earned from regulators in past into a unified approval to fly beyond visual line of sight missions (BVLOS) while carrying medical payloads classified as dangerous cargo.

Toronto-based Drone Delivery Canada announced the news this week, saying it had secured authorization from Transport Canada to fly payloads designated as dangerous during BVLOS operations between medical facilities. The startup said the dual capacity approval will facilitate its UAV transport of blood products, patient test samples, and other sensitive cargo throughout its 3.4-kilometer DroneCare route.

Drone Delivery Canada had previously worked to obtain permission from the nation’s regulator to operate BVLOS flights in the DroneCare corridor, and had elsewhere qualified for flying UAV transport of medical supplies officially categorized as dangerous. In combining the two in the additional authorization, the company says it will be able to efficiently and affordably shuttle sensitive payloads between Toronto area Milton District and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital using its Canary craft.

Drone Delivery Canada said the enhanced BVLOS capabilities will permit it to transport such supplies as blood and serum chemistry tests; blood bank materials; urine cultures; small cytology containers with formalin; and blood culture bottles.

In addition, the startup celebrated what is said was among the first BVLOS approvals in Canada in “an aerodrome environment” in which traditional aircraft also operate.

“DDC continues to push the boundaries of drone delivery and this approval is a testament to our efforts to ensure we deploy a safe and efficient drone logistics system,” said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “This also continues our work in the healthcare vertical which is an important market for DDC. With BVLOS flights and dangerous goods transportation authorization, we will continue to transform the way healthcare supplies are transported, ensuring faster delivery times and enhancing overall patient care.”

Drone Delivery Canada operates using a combination of proprietary software and cutting-edge hardware and makes those assets available to government and global corporate organizations as models of Software-as-a-Service activities.

