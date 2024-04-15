RigiTech’s Eiger delivery drone obtains FAA remote ID approval

Swiss drone delivery company RigiTech has taken another step closer to its objective to unleashing scalable aerial solutions across the planet with its Eiger UAV receiving Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval as remote ID compliant in the US.

RigiTech celebrated reception of its FAA remote ID compliancy notification this month as a milestone in its efforts to make its extensive beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone delivery in Europe routine in the US as well. The company has already used authorization for remote piloting for operation in France, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Denmark, and its domestic Swiss market, and has spread those activities to Asia and South America.

Obtaining FAA remote ID authorization is considered vital to its objective of attaining full Eiger certification for drone deliveries under BVLOS authorization in the US. To that end, it began work with New York’s Upstate Medical University and the state’s NUAIR UAV development project to conduct trial delivery flights this month.

Noting recent SkySafe research indicating a “majority of drone manufacturers have not developed their technology in line with established standards,” RigiTech chief business officer David Rovira said the company’s FAA remote ID compliancy is a major hurdle cleared toward future BVLOS delivery in the US.

“Achieving this approval is a crucial milestone for RigiTech and the drone community at large, propelling us towards more complex and beneficial drone operations,” Rovira said. “We are committed to continuing our work with the FAA and other stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure, and innovative future for drone technology.”

The company continues working on projects designed to both test and normalize BVLOS drone deliveries in several European countries, including pioneering work in flights within busy Geneva airspaces.

It said reception of its FAA remote ID compliance notification takes it “one step closer to realizing our vision of fully integrated, safe, and efficient drone operations that can transform various sectors, from logistics to emergency services” in the US as well.

