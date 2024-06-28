 Skip to main content

The Buzz Podcast: Possible DJI ban loophole, drone shot down, more

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jun 28 2024 - 2:15 pm PT
This week Yifei and Seth discussing DJI’s possible loophole for getting around the possible ban, another drone is shot down, and more news from the week.

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

