The Buzz Podcast: Possible DJI ban loophole, drone shot down, more

This week Yifei and Seth discussing DJI’s possible loophole for getting around the possible ban, another drone is shot down, and more news from the week.
Stories:
- BRINC drones now support real-time streaming of 911 calls
- Plot twist: China is urging its drone pilots to not leak state secrets
- DJI ban loophole? Meet the SPECTA and SPECTA Mini
- New York man shoots down neighbor’s drone, gets arrested
Hosts:
