Missing 90-year-old Marquette Co. woman found by drone

A missing 90-year-old-woman from Marquette County was found safe with the help of a drone on Wednesday. According to a release by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office the drone was equipped with a FLIR Thermal imaging camera.

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 90-year-old Lucille Schultz. She was last seen outside her Oxford home. Authorities said that Schultz was on foot. She is 90 years old, 5′, 115 lbs. She was wearing a green sweater and blue jeans. The drone found Schultz. Deputies said Schultz suffers from dementia.

According to WKOW, assisting departments were Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol along with town of Westfield Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, Endeavor Fire Department, Montello Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Village of Westfield Fire Department, Harris Fire Department as well as EMS.

Photo: WKOW

