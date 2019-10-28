DJI Mavic Mini real-life photos appear online ahead of launch

As we continue to get closer to DJI’s “Fly as you are!’ event, we are seeing more photos of the upcoming DJI Mavic Mini being shared online. We already have a good idea of what is to come with the new Mavic Mini, thanks to the various leaks and rumors that have sprung up over the past few months.

More photos of the DJI Mavic Mini appear online

Earlier today, we got our hands on new photos of the upcoming DJI Mavic Mini drone.

The new drone from DJI has appeared out and about in the world, likely pointing to a reviewer leaking the photos of the unreleased drone.

From the photos, we can get a better look at the contents of the fly more combo, the battery, and an even better look at the design of the drone.

Mavic Mini Leaks

We have extensively covered leaks of the Mavic Mini and have been able to confirm a few specs, thanks to third-party retailers. The DJI Mavic Mini is a very lightweight 249 grams, a maximum flight time of 30 minutes, and records video in a maximum resolution of 2.7k. The drone will also be released in a white variant, comes with vision sensors, and has the usual precise hover capabilities found in DJI drones.

Will you be taking the plunge and purchasing the DJI Mavic Mini? Let us known in the comments below.

Photo credit: GoPro

