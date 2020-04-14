Learn about Surf Life Saving drones with this free webinar

Sphere Drones will be holding a free webinar later this week to talk to Surf Life Saving NSW’s chief pilot Paul Hardy about the use of drones for life saving along with the ins and outs of its operations. You’ll also be able to ask questions directly!

Sphere Drones’ webinar will be on Thursday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. This one might be more for international readers, Americans, unless you’re willing to stay up until midnight PT.

You’ll be able to learn about the largest excluded category drone program in Australia, the drone in use, the usefulness of the drones, the training the pilots must undertake in order to become a part of the team, and what the future of Surf Life Saving will look like.

About life-saving drones in New South Wales

Drones have been in use for the last few years to watch over Australia’s beaches in partnership with the Little Ripper Group and Surf Life Saving NSW. The drones are used to monitor swimmers to ensure they aren’t caught in a rip along with looking out for sharks straying a little close to the shore.

Learn more about life-saving drones and the role they play:

What’s in the webinar?

About Paul Hardy

History of the Surf Life Saving NSW program

Progress

The fleet variety

Objectives

Current operations

Key learnings over the years

Training

Emergency service assistance

Future advances for Surf Life Saving NSW

Q&A

You can sign up to the webinar for free via this link.

Will you be tuning into the webinar later on in the week? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Sphere Drones

