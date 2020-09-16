Watch GoPro premiere the Hero 9 Black at 10 a.m. ET

Are you excited for the release of the GoPro Hero 9? Well, you can watch GoPro premiere the new action camera live from its YouTube channel. The Hero 9 is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET time.

The Hero 9 is now out you can learn more about it now.

GoPro is following its previous digital launches and releasing the Hero 9 Black to the world via a YouTube premiere.

If you want to watch the camera revealed live by GoPro, you can watch the video below. We will also be in the comments to discuss the new camera as we see all the features for the first time.

What we already know about the Hero 9

The new Hero 9 will be released on September 16 with what seems to be an increased price tag. In a recent tweet by Roland Quandt, he shared the price of the upcoming GoPro Hero 9, suggesting you can expect to pay more for it. If he’s correct, the new GoPro Hero 9 will cost 479 euros, a 49 euro premium, or an 11.4% increase over the GoPro Hero 8 Black. If we convert this to USD, it will cost around $439 for the new GoPro Hero 9.

The new GoPro will feature a sensor capable of taking 20 MP stills and video at 5k 30 fps. It will also be able to shoot in slow motion at up to 240 fps or 8x. Hero 9 will feature voice control and will be waterproof to 33 feet. GoPro Hero 9 will feature the improved HyperSmooth 3.0, which will allow for even smoother footage than previous GoPros. Once again, the GoPro Hero 9 will take RAW and HDR photos.

Of course, the Hero 9 Black will feature the rear touchscreen and the brand-new front display for easy framing and vlog-style recording. The GoPro will come with the new TimeWarp 3.0 — an improvement over 2.0 — and with webcam mode right out of the box. You will also be able to live stream from the camera at 1080p.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black will feature a 1720mAh battery, which is almost 41% larger than the current battery found in the GoPro Hero 8 Black at 1220mAh. Hopefully, this means a slight increase in battery life but is likely for the 20 MP capable sensor. An additional charger can be bought to charge the batteries and is rumored to have some sort of quick charge capability.

Read the rest of our Hero 9 coverage below:

Photo: GoPro

