DroneShield has partnered with Trakka Systems to combine the detection and situational awareness expertise, creating the TIPS-C counter-drone system. TIPS-C is a mobile system that provides early detection and neutralization of rogue drones in the airspace.

The Trakka Interceptor Package Solution or TIPS-C uses DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 command and control platform to display the data in an easy-to-understand dashboard for users to access.

The system is reinforced with Trakka’s TrakkaCam and DroneShield’s RadarZero sensors and DroneOptID algorithms. All of this combined allows it to “create an exceptional joint-capability drone detection and tracking system, with slew-to-cue camera operations for visual threat assessment and video evidence recording.”

The new counter-drone system was shown off in a demonstration to the Tampa Police Department Special Operations Division’s Chief Pilot, five TPD Special Ops Groups, and a technical liaison to the FBI. The demonstration took place at the Tampa Police training facility and was a success.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO, shared:

“DroneShield is excited to partner with sector leaders in their respective disciplines, to position our offering with key customer ecosystems, enhanced by best-in-breed offerings from our partners. Our global partnership with Trakka is a great example of such strategy.”

DroneShield

Based in Sydney, with offices in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and London, DroneShield is a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products, with the most notable being the DroneGun. The company is working with governments from around the world to implement counter-drone technology in the ever-changing environment. Some of the clients include the United States, the Southeast Asian Army, and the European Union.

Photo: DroneShield

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos