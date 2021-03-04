DroneShield’s new counter-drone software can detect DJI’s FPV drone

DroneShield has released a new version of its counter-drone software that brings a few improvements and support for the DJI FPV drone. The software update has already been available to customers with enrolled devices since early February.

Something as prominent in DJI’s marketing material for the DJI FPV drone is that it now uses OcuSync 3.0, a lower latency version of OcuSync 2.0 designed specially to keep up with the needs of FPV drones.

This means counter-drone systems will be required to detect and avoid drones running on this new transmission system, and DroneShield has already done it. DroneShield’s AI-backed system allows it to detect drones that it has never seen before and figure out the best way to take them down on the spot.

The software update also improves the detection responsiveness, lowers false positives, and significantly increases the speed at which new drone threats are detected, classified, and tracked.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO, shared:

“Our AI engine has been designed to both detect never-seen-before threats and learn at a superior rate to adapt to new Signals of Interest. Having the system recognize a new threat platform out of the box is an endorsement of its capabilities to address new challenges in real-time.”

DroneShield

Based in Sydney, with offices in Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and London, DroneShield is a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products, with the most notable being the DroneGun. The company is working with governments from around the world to implement counter-drone technology in the ever-changing environment. Some of the clients include the United States, the Southeast Asian Army, and the European Union.

Photo: DroneShield

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos