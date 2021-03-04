Volansi gains US Air Force hire with expertise in R&D

Volansi has announced that Dr. Will Roper has joined the board, with expertise in R&D and emerging tech. Roper was the assistant secretary of the US Air Force and will focus on Volansi’s strategy, operations, and growth in the defense market.

While in the US Air Force, Roper was the US Air Force’s assistant secretary for acquisition, technology, and logistics division.

In this role, he oversaw a budget of $60 billion and was responsible for all research and development, test, production, modernization, and logistics efforts for the Air Force and Space Force.

Roper added:

“Commercial technology companies like Volansi are leading a wave of disruptive innovation for defense mission. ringing speed and agility historically absent in government procurement, many vendors have early revenue-generating opportunities in national security as a path to commercial success. I am excited to help them think through opportunities to bring on-demand, life-saving capabilities to men and women in uniform.”

The company’s VOLY C10 delivery drone was chosen for North Dakota’s statewide BVLOS network. The VOLY C10 delivery drone will be used to ensure the safety and reliability of the BVLOS network are up to scratch and will perform specific use-case development flights. It will also allow the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) to set standard requirements for any future drones flying on the BVLOS network.

Volansi CEO and cofounder Hannan Parvizian added:

“Dr. Will Roper joins Volansi’s board with a reputation as a transformative, forward-looking leader. His deep expertise in emerging technologies and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in logistics operations will be instrumental in aiding Volansi’s mission to change the future of supply chain.”

The company soon began to deliver cold chain medicine to Wilson, North Carolina’s Vidant Healthplex from the Merck manufacturing facility. The Volansi drones will be delivering medicine to patients at the Vidant Healthplex in Wilson in a larger three-phase approach to learn more about the benefits of drone technology and its ability to improve access to healthcare.

Photo: Alan Lessig

