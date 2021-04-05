Genesis sends up 3,281 drones in record-breaking drone show

As a part of car company Genesis’ entry into China, it has turned it up a notch with 3,281 drones in a record-breaking drone show. The company’s entry into China saw it hold a brand night on April 2 at Shanghai’s International Cruise Terminal, with the drone show following shortly after titled “Genesis of Genesis.”

The drone show started with a black hole effect, then moving on to a hand. While showing the hand we get our first glimpse at using an FPV drone flying through the drone show to capture a unique view. We then get to see a double-helix, the Genesis logo, looking amazing with all 3,281 drones.

The drones then created the front grille found on the company’s latest cars, and then the drones created the outline of the Genesis G80 and GV80, both of which are being introduced into China as a part of the launch. The video then cuts to words saying “Hello, China” in English and Chinese, finishing off the drone show.

Markus Henne, chief executive officer of Genesis Motor China, shared:

We are excited to showcase our globally-recognized products, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, known for the highest quality and distinctive design. This is our promise and our differentiator in China to deliver meaningful and stress-free experiences. To do that, we will be implementing an all-new business model that will bring our commitments to life.

Drone light shows

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off its technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries using them the most.

What do you think about drone light shows? Would you watch a drone light show considering the benefits they have over fireworks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: Genesis

