The Communist Party of China (CPC), which has ruled China continuously since 1949, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to commemorate the occasion, 5,200 drones lit up the night sky in Longgang, Shenzhen, last week. The massive drone light show, which should be going down in Guinness World Records, showcased some of the most pivotal chapters from the party’s history.

The CPC has approximately 92 million members, which is about 6.6% of the entire Chinese population. It is credited with transforming China from a poor country to one of the largest economies in the world.

New world record set by drone light show?

In April 2021, car company Genesis marked its entry into China by organizing a record-breaking drone light show with 3,281 drones. The drone light show conducted in the honor of CPC uses 5,200 drones, which easily breaks the world record set by Genesis.

This show focuses on the milestone moments of the CPC. And while you wouldn’t expect China to showcase the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests or the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as CPC milestones, here are some of the events that the drone light show illustrates in the video below:

1921: A decade after the last dynasty was overthrown, the CPC is founded in Shanghai out of a secret meeting on a boat. July 1 is decided as the official founding day.

1928: The CPC forms a military branch that would be renamed as People’s Liberation Army after World War II.

1934-35: On the cusp of defeat by the Nationalists in the Chinese Civil War, the Communists retreat to Shaanxi. The period is known as Long March.

1935: Following the power struggle at the Zunyi Conference, Mao Zedong emerges as the leader and cements his prestige in party history.

1949: Communist forces gain control of mainland China and declare victory over the Nationalists, proclaiming the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.

1978: The Chinese economic reform or the “Opening of China” program is launched to transform the country into a market economy.

1980: Deng Xiaoping rises to power after Mao’s death.

Let’s watch the biggest drone light show ever

