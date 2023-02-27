Aerodyne acquisition in Italy extends global drone business expansion

Malaysian drone data, tech, and transmission company Aerodyne Group is continuing its push to claim the title as the world’s largest UAV service provider with today’s acquisition of Italy’s Aiviewgroup.

The transaction is the latest in the group’s international expansion and marks the deepening of its presence in Europe. In merging Aiviewgroup into its global drone services network – the 21st acquisition in its external growth strategy – Aerodyne gains access to high-profile clients in Italy, particularly in infrastructure inspection activity.

Read: Brazil’s Grupo DR1 to drive Aerodyne’s Latin American expansion

By purchasing Aiviewgroup as one of Italy’s fastest-growing drone companies with an average 27.82% revenue increase over the last three years, Aerodyne also strengthens its position in the nation’s commercial UAV software and services market, which is expected to reach $595 million in value in 2026.

The pairing also seeks to allow the Italian company to leverage Aerodyne’s deep store of international assets and activities to fuel faster business development.

Kuala Lumpur-based Aerodyne says it employs over 1,000 drone professionals worldwide in more than 40 countries, and has worked on over 560,000 infrastructure assets and upwards of 380,000 km of power facilities through 458,058 drone inspection flights.

“Through this partnership Aiviewgroup will be able to capitalize on the Aerodyne’s deep and proven track record in drone and data technology for nested drone systems and advanced mobility to expand into new markets, including remote autonomous drone-based solutions, and AI-powered analytics which offer better value to their customers,” said Kamarul A. Muhamed, CEO of Aerodyne Group.

The acquisition of Aiviewgroup is Aerodyne’s second in Italy, after its 2021 deal with a the drone services company now called Drone-e. It also have operations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Read: Aerodyne seeks further European expansion in Astralution deal

Aiviewgroup general manager Nicola Marietti says Aerodyne’s international reach and experience should allow the company to improve its drone work with existing customers, and broaden its client base across Italy and possibly beyond.

“We are eager to combine our expertise and local market access with Aerodyne’s global presence and enviable track record of success,” Marietti says. “We believe that the synergies between our companies will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers, and develop the most innovative and effective solutions for their needs.”

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos