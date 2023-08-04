First dedicated DJI-Hasselblad store outside Asia to open in the UK August 8

The world’s leading drone company is set to launch its first dedicated DJI-Hasselblad Concept Store outside of Asia later this month, with tomorrow’s opening of a two-story retail showcase in the UK.

Brexit notwithstanding, the outlet in the UK city of Birmingham is billed as the first shop in Europe dedicated to DJI drone tech and Hasselblad camera gear. The Shenzhen-based UAV giant currently has 12 stores featuring the cutting-edge photography equipment made by the Swedish firm it acquired in 2017 – all of those in major cities of mainland China, with the exception of one each in Hong Kong and Bangkok, Thailand.

Read: DJI teases Aug. 2 unveiling of much-leaked Osmo 4 action camera

Set for opening August 5, the new UK DJI-Hasselblad space will occupy 2,800 square feet of retail space on the ground and basement floors of a six-story building mobile phone company Vodephone freed up three years ago.

According to marketing material, the latest addition to the dedicated DJI-Hasselblad chain will permit visitors to both browse and test gear produced by both companies that they’re thinking about buying.

On hand at the Birmingham center will be the recently launched DJI Air 3, Mini 3 Pro, and Mavic 3 Pro drones, and Osmo Action 4 and DJI Pocket 2 cameras. Hasselblad’s video and photography equipment will include the X2D 100C, 907X 50C, X1D II 50C, XCD lenses, and a variety of accessories.

Read: DJI unveils its long awaited, prodigiously rumored new Air 3 drone

Though it certainly won’t benefit from the far larger pool of local and tourist drop-in traffic that locations like London, Paris, or Berlin would provide, the new shop is located in the heart of Birmingham’s commercial district, across Corporation Street from the popular Apple Store. Company officials call it a logical balance of potential customer base, strategic placement, and affordability in the increasingly insane UK and European real estate markets.

“Birmingham is a young and vibrant city with major brands that attract a high footfall, but it also offers more cost effective rent than comparable units in London,” said DJI-Hasselblad executive Majid Shah of the logic of locating in the West Midlands city. “We are very pleased to… secure this excellent location for our first DJI | Hasselblad experience store in Europe… and have plans to explore other openings in the UK in the near future.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.