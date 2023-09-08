Draganfly hosts international first responder conference next week

Saskatoon, Canada’s most celebrated (and possibly only) drone manufacturer, Draganfly, is taking another step in its increasingly tight relationship and operational cooperation with police, fire, and other emergency aid services by hosting the Draganflyer Xperience: First Responder User Conference in Texas next week.

Draganfly says the two-day specialized first responder event will feature hands-on scenarios utilizing the company’s drone technology – and, not incidentally, initiate public servicer agencies not already familiar with or using the firm’s aerial tech with their operational benefits.

The Draganflyer Xperience will be held in the company’s Joint A.I.R Center in Spring Bank, Texas, on September 13 and 14.

Read: Draganfly unveils hybrid version of its Commander XL 3 drone

In addition to initiation and instruction sessions featuring Draganfly drones, delivery devices, and navigational systems, the conference will hold a series of workshops involving real world situations, which will allow participating first responder officials to share their insights and experiences.

The sessions will not only permit attendees to get expert advice on how Draganfly craft can be and has been used in diverse emergency scenarios. They will also allow first responders to more broadly brainstorm and discuss practical strategies for incorporating drone technology into their operations.

Hosting the Draganflyer Xperience: First Responder User Conference is only the most recent move the company has made to extend its business from an original enterprise base to public emergency services over the past couple of years.

In addition to the increasing ties and partnership activities it has nurtured with police and fire departments across the US and Canada, Draganfly has also been diversifying its active support of humanitarian and rescue organizations in Ukraine.

Read: Draganfly extends Ukraine support with multi-year drone training role

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell says staging the conference dedicated to drone emergency response reflects the company’s full dedication to the discipline from here on out.

“Through the Draganflyer Xperience: First Responder User Conference, we are creating a nexus of innovation, where technology, expertise, and collaboration converge to redefine the emergency response landscape,” Chell said. “This event exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering first responders with advanced drone solutions, propelling us toward a safer and more efficient future.”

Draganfly said scheduled participants and speakers include officials from US and Canadian state and federal emergency management services, Bluvec, Agile Mesh, and other organizations. People interested in learning more can do so at this link.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.