In a flurry, DJI releases Mavic 3, Osmo Action 4, and Osmo Mobile 6 firmware updates

Drone giant DJI has released a series of product firmware updates, including the run-don’t-walk additional features available in new software for the Mavic 3 series of drones, as well as upgrades for the Osmo Action 4 camera and Osmo Mobile 6 handheld stabilizer.

As DroneDJ reported on Tuesday, leakers were on their toes to alert DJI customers that a major new firmware upgrade was looming for drones across the Mavic 3 series.

The company didn’t keep clients waiting long, with a release shortly after the previewed images were shared. The key additions involved are the Vision Assist application; AR Home Point, AR Return-to-Home Route, and AR Aircraft Shadow; and Vision Positioning and Obstacle Sensing switch.

Mavic 3 drones and related DJI hardware and apps covered by the firmware upgrade versions are:

Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.1200

RC-N1 Remote Controller Firmware: v04.13.1000

DJI RC Remote Controller Firmware: v01.03.0500

DJI RC Pro Remote Controller Firmware: v03.02.0500

DJI Fly App iOS: v1.11.4

DJI Fly App Android: v1.11.4

Were that not enough, DJI dropped a pair of additional firmware improvements less than 48 hours later, including one for its recently rolled out Osmo 4 Action camera

New firmware update = new, exciting features 💪



✅ New Pre-Rec for video up to 5s, 10s, 15s, 30s, or even 60s!

✅ Added ability to add Highlights to quickly find that moment later

✅ Other optimisations include skin tone performance, wind noise reduction & stabilization 💪 pic.twitter.com/lohDcYrbRr — DJI (@DJIGlobal) September 7, 2023

According to the company, the device’s firmware version: v01.02.06.10, DJI Mimo App iOS: v1.10.4, and DJI Mimo App Android: v1.10.4 are designed to:

Add Pre-Rec in Video shooting mode. When enabled, the camera will pre-record footage within the set time duration. 5s/10s/15s/30s/60s are supported. Once the Shutter/Record button is pressed, the camera will save the latest pre-recorded footage before pressing the Shutter/Record button and keep recording, then save the footage as a whole video.

Add Highlight function. Users can press once on the Quick Switch button of the camera or the Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller to mark a highlight when recording, and tap once on the icon to mark a highlight when playing back the video. This function helps users quickly locate specific moments during post-editing, reducing the time to find highlights.

Add High option for Wind Noise Reduction, helping effectively suppress wind noise (Only available for 1080p videos).

Optimize the skin tone performance in Portrait mode for Image Adjustment.

Optimize the stabilization in the cycling scenario.

Finally, updating to the Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal firmware version 01.04.01.30 that DJI made available yesterday primarily adds the Parents & Kids Mode.

According to the company, when the feature is enabled, interaction between parents and kids can be automatically captured. Video shot by phones, it adds, can then be automatically edited and generated using the LightCut app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.