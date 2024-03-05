UK Defence Drone Strategy commits $5.7B to UAV development

The UK military has always been gung-ho on the potentials of drone technologies, but their performance in Ukraine has solidified British convictions that UAVs have become essential to future conflict strategies – a view it is backing up with a 4.5 billion pound ($5.7 billion) investment.

Those considerable funds will fuel the UK Defence Drone Strategy, which the nation’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced recently by specifically citing the “lessons learned in Ukraine” as the catalyst. The agency said the program is designed to “enable the rapid experimentation, testing and evaluation of uncrewed platforms, unifying the approach of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, integrated by UK Strategic Command.”



In doing so – never coincidentally when governments plan massive strategic spending – the UK Defence Drone Strategy also contains national economic objectives, with its framers noting they are “crucially working in lockstep with industry” to develop UAV technologies in the country.

The UK has arguably been the most reliable and generous backer of Ukraine’s fight against the two-year Russian invasion, including providing billions in funding or direct materials to bolster Kyiv’s critical drone deployment.

Its announcement signals the MoD is also directing some of that financing into its own emerging aerial capabilities, of which it was an early and energetic adopter and developer.

Those two efforts will continue side-by-side.

In addition to the billions earmarked for the UK Defence Drone Strategy, London has also committed to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) to aid Ukraine this year, more than, of which 200 million pounds ($253 million) will be used to supply Ukraine with UAVs.

As utterly dysfunctional and chambolistic as the country’s governing majority has been over the past half decade, its ability to back a vital ally at an equally critical time puts to shame the US political impotence in supporting Kyiv as it runs short on materials.

In announcing the program, UK Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge underlined how Ukraine’s innovative drone deployment had provided lessons for militaries around the world to build on – work likely to completely change how wars are planned and waged from now on.



“The conflict in Ukraine has been an incubator for new ways of war and we need to learn and implement those hard-fought lessons,” he said. “Rapidly being able to develop and upgrade uncrewed systems will be key to gaining battlefield advantage and we must seize this opportunity to grow and sustain such skills and capabilities in the UK. The strategy brings together a clear, unified focus – backed by billions in funding – while providing the flexibility to meet different requirements in the air, over land and at sea. Ultimately, this is about learning the lessons from the Ukrainian frontline to procure drones at scale for the UK’s Armed Forces.”

