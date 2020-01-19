Updated DJI rumors – DJI M300, DJI Mavic 3, DJI Mavic Air 2

Here are our updated DJI rumors. We will share with you all the info we currently have on the DJI Matrice 300 (M300), the DJI Mavic 3, the DJI Mavic Air 2 and even other DJI aircraft.

Updated DJI rumors

Based on the information we currently have it seems that DJI will at least launch three new drones this year, the DJI Matrice 300 in February, the DJI Mavic 3 Around the summer and the DJI Mavic Air 2 as soon as April. However, there is a good chance we will see more drones this year. There are some indications that we might see a new Matrice 600, possibly a new DJI Inspire 3 at the end of the year and a very slight chance there may be a completely new DJI drone. Keep reading for more information on each of these drones in our updated DJI rumors.

The DJI Matrice 300

Last week, a number of the US-based DJI employees had travelled to China in preparation of the launch of the new DJI Matrice 300, which is scheduled to launch before the end of February. We also expect more details and specs to surface in the coming week. The current series of Matrice 200 and 210 have had their share of issues and we fully expect that to be resolved in the upcoming M300 series.

The DJI Mavic 3

Here ar our updated DJI rumors on the M3P. Initially, we were informed that DJI would be launching the DJI Mavic 3 towards the end of January, however that no longer seems to be the case. First of all we would have seen invites by now for a dedicated DJI Mavic 3 launch event and we haven’t. But also Skydio has significantly raised the bar with the Skydio 2 ($999) when it comes to obstacle avoidance and word is that DJI is trying to improve theirs as well. An even bigger impact, however, has come from Autel Robotics. From what we have heard the specs on the Autel EVO II series struck DJI’s headquarters like an earthquake. The Chinese drone maker apparently had not at all expected Autel to pull this off. In case you haven’t heard at all, Autel has launched the new EVO II series with specs that blow any DJI Mavic 2 drone out of the water. The launch of the EVO II has likely caused DJI to delay the launch of their DJI Mavic 3 Pro as DJI now has to improve the specs in order to compete. A little competition can indeed do wonders!

Updated DJI Rumors on the Mavic Air 2

The delayed introduction of the DJI Mavic 3 may cause the DJI Mavic Air 2 to be DJI’s first new consumer drone with ADS-B to be launched in 2020. We should have more information on the specs for the Mavic Air 2 in about a week or so but for now expect this light, small and foldable drone to at least offer a better design, slightly longer battery life, better quality 4K video with an Ambarella processor. Furthermore, we have heard from another industry insider that we should expect new motors, ESC’s, new props that create less noise and a longer flight time and a slightly improved camera angle. As soon as we receive more information on the Mavic Air 2 we will update our DJI rumors again

That’s it for now. Like I said we expect to have more information on specs in about a week or so. We are also trying to get an additional confirmation on the DJI Mavic Air 2 as well as more specs. So stay tuned for that.

As far as a possible Matrice 600, Inspire 3 and another drone. DOn’t hold you breath quite yet. Unless, DJI has become really good in keeping secrets (unlikely) none of these drones seem to be coming to market any time soon. If anything it will likely be Q3 or Q4 of this year.

What do you think of these updated DJI rumors? Which drones do you think DJI will be launching this year and what kind of specs are you expecting? Let us know in the comments below.

