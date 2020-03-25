Chinese car company uses drones to deliver car keys

Chinese car company Geely announced on March 23rd it will complete new online deliveries using delivery drones to ensure human-to-human contact is avoided. New owners will be able to receive their car keys via a delivery drone that will drop them off right your door.

The news was shared via a press release on Geely’s global website, sharing its move to a fully contactless delivery option to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Geely is delivering its new ICON model of cars using drones. The cars are sprayed with disinfectant put on the back of a truck and delivered to the customers’ house. A drone is then sent up with keys attached and flown directly to the customer. The customer is then free to hop in the car and start driving.

Vice President of Geely Auto Sales Company Victor Yang had the following to say in terms of keeping up with customer concerns.

“Geely Auto’s constant change to market requirements and consumer concerns is the driving force behind Geely’s continued success in the Chinese market.”

Geely is also working on the front-line in Wuhan, China, helping to transport patients in need of medical attention to hospitals if they are unable to do so themselves.

Drones have been present throughout the coronavirus outbreak, check out how they are being used:

Photo: Geely Auto

