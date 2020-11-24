Walmart, Intel to light up the sky with holiday drone light shows

Retail giant Walmart has partnered with Intel to bring drone light shows to eight locations around the US after a very tough year. The drone light shows will be holiday-themed and will allow up to five people per car to attend.

The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show is the latest way the company is working with drones to light up the lives of viewers. This year, Walmart has made the drone shows free, and as well as being live-streamed for those that don’t live nearby.

The drone shows will consist of 1,000 Intel drones flying around the sky in formation, creating holiday objects and shapes to classic Christmas soundtracks, including “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said:

After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace, and hope. From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.

Before the drones take flight, there will be various local DJs performing at each show, along with a short holiday special viewing of DreamWorks’ “Trolls Holiday.” Tickets are available to claim right now via the Walmart drone light show website and are expected to run out fast due to the free price tag. If you cannot get any tickets, you can tune into any of the drone shows via Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

You can check out the dates for the various drone light shows below:

Friday, Dec. 4 : Kansas City, Kansas, at Kansas Speedway

: Kansas City, Kansas, at Kansas Speedway Saturday, Dec. 5 : Dallas at the Cotton Bowl

: Dallas at the Cotton Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 9 : San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas Thursday, Dec. 10 : Doswell, Virginia, at Kings Dominion

: Doswell, Virginia, at Kings Dominion Sunday, Dec. 13 : Phoenix at Phoenix Raceway

: Phoenix at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday, Dec. 16 : Charlotte at Carowinds

: Charlotte at Carowinds Friday, Dec. 18 : Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena

: Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Drone light shows

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off its technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries using them the most.

What do you think about drone light shows? Would you watch a drone light show considering the benefits they have over fireworks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

