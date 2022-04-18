DroneDJ Weekly: DJI Mini 3 rumored release date, cost, and photos; Inspire 3 confirmed; and more

A lot of leaks came out of DJI over the last week. We now have some rumored prices and release dates for the long-awaited Mini 3 and confirmation the company is working on a successor to the Inspire 2. Catch up on the top drone stories from the last week below.

With the number of leaks coming out about DJI’s Mini 3, a release date must be soon. However, the drone leader has remained silent. Leaker DealsDrone stated that DJI employees will begin training on the new aircraft on April 20, with a release date possibly April 27 or 28. This would line up with their claims from last December that the Mini 3 would come in April 2022.

Potential buyers have a big question: How much will the Mini 3 cost? With the current supply chain shortages, we expected an increase to the product line, but it might cost you an arm and a leg. Jasper Ellens originally stated that DJI would come out with two models of the new Mini 3, a standard version and the Mini 3 Pro. However, he later backtracked that statement, saying DJI only plans to release one model, and it would be called the Mini 3 Pro.

The Mini 3 Pro will reportedly start at $699 (not including possible import fees) and will have the standard smartphone controller. The Mini 3 Pro with the Fly More Combo will cost you $949, and if you want the drone with the rumored brand-new DJI RC, that will be $1,249. Quite a costly drone that used to be the best starting point for beginner pilots.

First high-resolution images

DealsDrone was back at it with more images of the Mini 3 Pro, showing off its new design. It honestly looks like a beautiful aircraft, and I bet we all cannot wait to get our hands on it. We could dig into what these photos show, which we have already, but I’ll just let the pictures do the work.

DJI working on an Inspire 3 confirmed

For years rumors have come and gone about DJI developing a successor to the Inspire 2. Finally, we reportedly have proof that DJI is working one with photos of a crashed test aircraft share by the person that found it.

The photos of a beaten-up Inspire 3 (possible prototype?) defiantly has the shape of the Inspires we have seen in the past. Other than that, there isn’t much we can tell from the photos. So sit tight as the year goes on, and we get more leaks and rumors about the Inspire 3.

GoPro releases Hero10 Black ‘Bones’ for FPV drones

If you’re a cinewhoop pilot, you know that every ounce (or gram) counts, and GoPro is one of the top camera options. Now you have a dedicated option from the company, built around GoPro’s best-to-date action cam, the Hero10 Black.

The new drone-centered action cam will come in at only 54 grams and let you shoot 5K 30fps video or 2.7K 120fps. You can grab the Hero10 Black at GoPro’s store for $399.98.

