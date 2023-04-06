Insitu adds VTOL capacities to its Integrator fixed-wing recon drone

Aerial defense and security specialist Insitu has had strong demand for its Integrator data-gathering reconnaissance and intelligence drone, and has now found something of a hack to satisfy clients wanting to operate the fixed-wing craft as a vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (VTOL) – even from tight spaces like the decks of Navy ships.

In response to customer requests for vertical capabilities, Boeing subsidiary Insitu has turned to Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARS) to provide a work-around solution. While some drone developers might have gone back to the drawing board to re-work Integrator’s design to enable VTOL operation – making it a tail-sitting drone, for example – Insitu is relying on FLARS as an add-on solution that handles the desired vertical departure and landing work.

That, in turn, is now allowing Insitu Integrator operators to benefit from the craft’s more than 16-hour capacity carrying 40 lbs. of various payloads as a fast-flying fixed-wing drone, yet do so from relatively small spaces that require VTOL departures and arrivals.

The aeronautical hack involve comes from Insitu’s FLARS companion drone that chaperones Integrator’s VTOL phases.

Read: FIXAR enterprise drones start service in Brazil through partnership with Helisul Aviação

During set up in base camps, on Navy ship decks, or other limited spaces, FLARS is affixed atop Integrator, and hauls the 250 lbs. drone upward in VTOL mode. At an altitude determined by various surrounding conditions, the quadcopter thrusts forward and releases Integrator to set it off on its horizontal mission.

When that is completed, the companion craft takes to the skies again and fishes Integrator in mid-air as it passes using a recovery cable, then lowers the drone slowly to the deck or other cramped landing area before coming down itself.

Insitu says by adding Hood Tech’s FLARS to Integrator’s operational kit, both existing and future defense and security clients can have the full performance advantages of a fixed-wing data gathering drone with the convenience of a VTOL craft.

“Integrator VTOL is a no-compromise unmanned aircraft system,” said Diane Rose, Insitu CEO. “Customers can finally have it all: vertical launch and recovery with industry-leading payload capacity and endurance for their most critical missions, even in the most extreme maritime environments and sea states, without sacrificing valuable transport, deck, or hangar space.”

Read: US Navy completes drone delivery trials to and from ships

Insitu notes that Integrator’s pairing with the VTOL UAV requires no modification to the fixed-wing drone. Just as important, FLAR’s normal ascent mode functions at half throttle, which affords significantly enhanced control and stability amid gusts, lower density air, and higher ship deck motion in rough seas – a major advantage over tail-sitters.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos