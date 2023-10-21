The Buzz Podcast: DJI new products, drone light show and more

This week Yifei and Seth catch on the recent releases of new products and events like DJI’s L2 payload, drone shows, and a potential new drone market.
Stories discuss in this episode:
- NYC Central Park to host its first drone show ever this weekend
- New DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera hits the FCC database
- Mitsubishi to manage drone advertising operations for Miami firm
- DJI’s first-ever drone light show calls for global water conservation
- DJI releases Terra mapping software update with Zenmuse L2 support
- DJI unveils Zenmuse L2 drone LiDAR module for 3D data collection
Hosts:
