New DJI firmware allows EU Mini 4 Pro users to eliminate 120-meter altitude restriction

Drone pilots in the European Union who are frustrated with the 120-meter altitude limit built into DJI’s latest Mini 4 Pro operating system now have a chance to soar considerably higher using a firmware update – though they’ll need to take action fast and be certain they’re ready to stick with their decision.

DJI today revealed the option for EU customers to increase the settings that currently limit Mini 4 Pro altitudes to 120 meters by downloading its most recent firmware update. The change will permit the drone to fly to its 500-meter altitude maximum – theoretically, anyway, but don’t try that at home unless you’re dying for trouble with regulators, cops, and ever-vocal passersby.

As a detailed explanation DJI released this afternoon notes, the reason Mini 4 Pros have been held to 120 meters in the EU since the line was released last month is tied to European classification and operating restrictions of various drones – in this case, a C0 label setting weight, altitude, and speed maximums.

In exchange for manufacturers respecting those safety constraints, users of C0 UAVs – almost exclusively consumer craft – are virtually exempt from any registration and certification requirements.

Settings-altered Mini 4 Pros will, therefore, fall into a regulatory gray area ­– as Mini 3 Pro, Mini 3 and Mini 2 SE craft already do – at least until the end of the year.

To cut to the details EU users will want to know most:

Owners of DJI Mini 4 Pros who want to remove the current 120-meter height limit will need to upgrade their firmware to version v01.00.0200, which was released in late September.

They must then make specific settings changes via their controller, register the higher altitude request with DJI, and send photographic proof they’ve removed the C0 label from the drone as part of the process before being cleared for continued operation.

Pilots considering the tweak are advised to watch the meta-instructive video by Daren McHardy, the person behind DM Productions who was on top of this development before most people had even heard about it.

The tutorial is also germane to Mini 3 Pro, Mini 3, and Mini 2 SE customers in the EU, who will be allowed to maintain the greater altitude capabilities they already have if they so desire.

For reasons also applicable to owners of higher-flying Mini 4 Pros, however, users of those C0 noncompliant Minis will fall into more restrictive EU regulatory categories they need to be aware of.

Indeed, as McHardy explains, there are reasons for European users of DJI Mini 4 Pros and other Mini series craft to think carefully about altering their altitude limitations – and for those determined to do so to act fast before the new EU classifications go into effect as 2024 begins.

Why? First, DJI will impose the 120-meter restriction on Mini 4 Pro drones bought in the EU after January 1. That means anybody wanting to fly higher than that had better purchase the craft and make the required changes before the New Year.

Meanwhile, owner decisions to eliminate the 120-meter EU altitude restriction on those Mini 4 Pro drones are final. There’s no method of going back to obtain C0 status, which will mean a lot more administrative requirements to legally operate the craft.

Second, Mini 3 Pro, Mini 3, and Mini 2 SE owners in the EU will have to decide which route – or height – they want to take after January 1, 2024, as well.

Those who wish to receive C0 status and labels to enjoy virtually requirement-free flight will be able to do so by updating firmware that will impose necessary craft limitations necessary for that.

Pilots preferring to continue using their Mini drones with current, non-C0 settings may do so but will then have to operate them according to more restrictive rules applicable to their activity.

