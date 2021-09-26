Autel officially drops EVO Nano and Lite photos, specs ahead of Sept. 28 launch

Autel Robotics is set to launch two new drones next week: the EVO Nano and EVO Lite. But the news cycle is being dominated by a DJI drone that has yet to be announced: the Mavic 3. So, to steer the conversation back to its upcoming products, Autel has officially dropped the first images and specs of the Nano and Lite series, days before their release.

The Nano is a sub-250-gram beginner’s drone that is being pegged as the DJI Mini 2 killer, while the Lite is aimed at professional content creators – aka the main target market of DJI Air 2S. Their official launch is planned for September 28.

Now, we already have some idea about their specifications through various leaks. And the birds have been spotted in the wild too. But the product snapshots provided by Autel confirm some of the most important aspects of its forthcoming drones.

At the same time, Autel has taken the opportunity to point out that the Nano and Lite series drones are “just a taste of what’s to come” and that users should expect even more products soon. We know that one of those products would be the Autel EVO III. Will there be others? Time will tell. For now, let’s get back to Nano and Lite.

Autel EVO Nano

Weighing 249 g and featuring three-way obstacle avoidance, this entry-level drone from Autel will shoot video in 4K and have an image transmission range of 6.2 miles. Depending on the model you choose, you get two different image sensor sizes: ½-inch or 1/1.28-inch. The color options are even broader; you get to choose from Autel Orange, Arctic White, Deep Space Gray, and Blazing Red. The maximum flight time is 30 minutes.

Autel EVO Lite

Here also, the image sensor size depends on the model you zero in on: 1/1.28-inch or 1-inch. Apart from that, many features are the same as the Nano: 4K video, 30 minutes of flight time, three-way obstacle avoidance, and a 6.2 miles transmission range. The EVO Lite weighs 820 g and will be made available in three colors: Autel Orange, Arctic White, and Deep Space Gray.

For more info, watch this space on September 28!

